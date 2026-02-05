West Bengal Interim Budget Puts Spotlight On Women And Youth, BJP Calls It Appeasement

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the West Bengal government on Thursday unveiled an interim budget for 2026–27 with a strong focus on welfare measures for women and unemployed youth. Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya presented a ₹4.06 lakh crore budget, announcing new schemes and expanding existing ones.

A key announcement was the launch of the ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’ scheme, under which unemployed individuals aged between 21 and 40 years will receive ₹1,500 per month until they find employment or for a maximum period of five years.

The state government also expanded its flagship Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, increasing the monthly assistance for women beneficiaries from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500, effective February 2026. Gig workers will now be covered under social security initiatives such as Swasthya Sathi. Anganwadi workers and helpers are set to receive an additional ₹1,000 per month, along with a ₹5 lakh compensation for their families in case of death, supported by an allocation of ₹280 crore. ASHA workers will also get a ₹1,000 monthly increase.

The interim budget further proposes a ₹1,000 monthly pay hike for civic volunteers and green police personnel, with ₹150 crore allocated for this purpose. State government employees are set to receive a 4% increase in dearness allowance.

In terms of regional and departmental allocations, ₹5,700 crore has been earmarked for the Minority Affairs Department, while North Bengal has been allocated ₹920 crore. The BJP accused the Mamata Banerjee government of neglecting North Bengal and prioritising selective welfare.

Responding to criticism, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP, alleging that while the party promised financial assistance during the Bihar elections, it failed to deliver, adding that her government honours its commitments.

However, the BJP strongly criticised the budget, particularly the ₹5,713 crore allocation for the Minority Affairs and Madarsa Education department, calling it “appeasement politics.” BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya argued that the budget favoured vote-bank politics over development, pointing out that allocations for industry and regional growth were significantly lower. He claimed the interim budget lacked a clear strategy for industrialisation, employment generation and balanced development, describing it as appeasement-driven economics at the cost of Bengal’s long-term future.