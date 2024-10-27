West Bengal Junior Doctors To Hold Rally At CBI Office Demanding Justice For RG Kar Hospital Victim

Five days after ending their hunger strike, junior doctors in West Bengal gathered in a mass convention on Saturday, announcing a rally to the CBI office on October 30 to demand justice for the RG Kar Hospital victim. Held at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the convention included doctors from various state-run medical facilities, civil society representatives, and celebrities from the Bengali entertainment industry. The attendees concluded with a symbolic 'candle and fire torch' rally.

“It has been over two and a half months since our colleague was tortured and murdered, and we are still in the dark about the real perpetrators,” said Aniket Mahato, a junior doctor leading the protest. “Today, we resolved to march to the CBI office at CGO Complex on October 30.”

Organized by the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum (WBJDF), the convention strategized on pursuing justice and holding the state government accountable to their demands. During the six-hour event, thirty-two speakers, including forum members, civil society leaders, and celebrities, addressed the group. Discussions also covered concerns about a “threat culture” reportedly affecting many state-run hospitals, alongside tactics to apply pressure on the state government.

"Our fight began on August 9 after our colleague's body was discovered at RG Kar Hospital," Mahato continued. "This movement, which started with a handful of doctors, has since grown significantly. We need answers about what happened in the hospital’s seminar hall.”

The junior doctors had earlier staged a hunger strike starting October 5, which they paused on October 21 following assurances from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to consider their demands. However, doctors remain resolute in their demand for transparency, alleging attempts to cover up details surrounding the death and to shield those responsible. “We demanded a magisterial inquiry into what really happened and will not rest until we get justice and a better system,” said Kinjal Nanda, another doctor.

Adding to the complexity, a separate faction of doctors, recently granted a stay order by the Calcutta High Court on their suspension due to allegations of promoting “threat culture” in hospitals, formed the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Association on Saturday to address systemic issues in medical institutions.