West Bengal Launches Women-Only Buses To Enhance Safety In North Bengal

In response to rising concerns about women's safety in West Bengal, particularly following the recent tragic incident involving a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is set to introduce a new initiative. Starting September 18, the NBSTC will launch 'Ladies Special Buses' on three key routes in North Bengal.



NBSTC Chairman Partha Pratim Roy announced that these women-only buses will operate between Siliguri and Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar, and Coochbehar and Dinhata. The service aims to provide a safer travel option for women, especially during peak commuting hours.



These special buses will feature female conductors and additional amenities catering to women passengers. The NBSTC is also actively seeking female bus drivers to further enhance the sense of security. Importantly, the fares for these services will remain consistent with regular bus routes.



In addition to the women-only buses, the NBSTC plans to install CCTV cameras on long-distance routes connecting North Bengal to Kolkata, Assam, and Nepal, further strengthening safety measures for all passengers.



The initiative has been well-received by local women, with many calling for an expansion of the service across the state. Rashme Deb Muhury, a professional from Siliguri, praised the move as a necessary step towards ensuring safer journeys for women. Similarly, Arpita Roy Dewanjee, a teacher, welcomed the initiative while emphasizing the need for stricter laws and improved security measures to protect women.

This development reflects the government's efforts to address safety concerns and improve public transportation for women in the region. As the service launches, it is expected to provide a more secure and comfortable travel option for women in North Bengal.