West Bengal To Pass Resolution Against CAA Today

Kolkata: West Bengal state assembly is all set to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A special session of the state assembly has been convened for this purpose.

The resolution against the CAA is likely to go through smoothly as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) enjoys a majority in the House. Moreover, the ruling party is supported by Congress and Left parties on this issue. West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee has been among the most vocal opponents of CAA. She has led a series of demonstrations on the contentious Act in various parts of West Bengal.

Earlier, the opposition barring the BJP had criticised Mamata for not passing a resolution against CAA as yet.

West Bengal will be the fourth state after Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan to pass resolutions against the CAA in less than a month. On December 31, Kerala became the first state to pass a resolution against the CAA in the assembly. The resolution, moved by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, termed the Act as unconstitutional.

Punjab state assembly, ruled by the Congress, on January 17, passed a similar resolution against CAA and sought the withdrawal of the Act. Rajasthan, another Congress-ruled state became the third state to pass a resolution against the CAA on January 25.

Legal experts, however, point out that resolutions passed by state assemblies do not have constitutional validity as the subject falls under the jurisdiction of the Union government as per the Constitution.