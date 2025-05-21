West Bengal turned to 'Taliban state' run by 'modern Jinnah': BJP on Murshidabad violence report

New Delhi: The political storm intensified on Wednesday after a report by a three-member committee of the Calcutta High Court exposed serious lapses by the state police in containing the communal violence that erupted in West Bengal's Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district last month.

The BJP launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government, accusing it of shielding extremists and failing to protect Hindu families.

The communal unrest broke out on April 8 in areas like Dhulian, Suti, and Samserganj, with the violence escalating over protests against the newly promulgated Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were deployed only on the night of April 12, following an order from the High Court's special division bench, which observed that the West Bengal government's measures to curb the violence were inadequate.

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, addressing the media, said, "The committee's findings point towards the involvement of local councillor Mehboob Alam, MLAs, and other leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Despite his role as a principal conspirator, the police failed to act against him during the violence."

According to sources, the report detailed how Mehboob Alam led the mob from 2 p.m. onwards on April 11, actively participating in the violence alongside miscreants while police personnel remained inactive.

The High Court committee also named one Amirul Islam, who allegedly directed the attackers towards Hindu homes that were yet to be vandalised and looted.

"Mamata Banerjee had blamed outsiders for the violence, but the report shows otherwise. This clearly proves she was lying and must apologise to the people of Bengal," Majumdar said.

BJP National Spokesperson Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told IANS, "India is perhaps the only country where the majority community faces communal persecution. This happens because dangerous elements receive political protection and encouragement. That's what fuels such horrific incidents."

Calling West Bengal a "Taliban state," BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh alleged that under Mamata Banerjee's rule, Bengal was being governed not by constitutional principles but by terror and appeasement.

"The state is now under the grip of a 'Modern Jinnah' (Mamata Banerjee). When victims' cries are ignored and murderers flourish under political protection, it becomes evident the system has collapsed," Chugh said.

He added that the Murshidabad violence was not an isolated riot but a targeted attack on Hindus, orchestrated with the support of the state government.

"This massacre was carried out under the protection of Trinamool Congress leaders, and the state government must be held accountable," he said.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said the committee's report made it evident that Hindus were specifically targeted in Murshidabad.

"The police turned a blind eye while Trinamool Congress leaders incited and led the mobs. The silence of Mamata Banerjee on such targeted violence shows her cruelty and partiality," he said, comparing the incidents to communal attacks from Pahalgam to Murshidabad.

The Janata Dal (United) also condemned the West Bengal government.

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan told IANS, "Mamata Banerjee cannot deny the High Court findings. Her government has become synonymous with anarchy, where political activists, criminals, and police function hand in glove."

He added that the political environment in Bengal has become so toxic under the Trinamool Congress's rule that the upcoming elections could see the party facing serious setbacks.

"The horror of Murshidabad has exposed how law and order have been sacrificed for political gains," he said.

The High Court committee's report further revealed that 113 houses belonging to Hindu families were damaged during the violence. Valuables worth lakhs, including jewellery, cash, livestock, and household items, were looted or destroyed, sources mentioned.

The victims reportedly made multiple calls to the police for help, but no action was taken. Shockingly, the local police station was situated just 300 meters from the scene of the violence.