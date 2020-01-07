What PM Modi wished Donald Trump over phone?
Highlights
PM expressed desire to work with Trump to increase cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump and expressed desire to work with him to increase cooperation in areas of mutual interest, a statement from the PMO said on Tuesday.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also said that Modi conveyed his New Year greetings to the US president.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT