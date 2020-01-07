Trending :
Home  > News > National

What PM Modi wished Donald Trump over phone?

What PM Modi wished Donald Trump over phone?
Highlights

PM expressed desire to work with Trump to increase cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump and expressed desire to work with him to increase cooperation in areas of mutual interest, a statement from the PMO said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also said that Modi conveyed his New Year greetings to the US president.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top