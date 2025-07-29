What to Do If Your PAN Card Is Misused for Loans or Fraud

As digital technology continues to develop, fraud is also increasing at the same pace. Online scams, identity theft, and other cybercrimes are on the rise. Cybercriminals steal personal details such as name, address, Aadhaar number, and PAN number, and use them to apply for loans or purchase items—often without the victim’s knowledge. In this article, let's explore what steps to take if you suspect that your PAN card has been misused in this manner.

According to experts, if you suspect that someone has used your PAN card to obtain a loan, the first step is to check your credit report. You can use websites like CIBIL, Experian, Equifax, and CRIF High Mark to do this. These platforms maintain records of all your loans and credit history. They also provide free credit reports upon request. Carefully review the report for any incorrect account details or unauthorized loan inquiries. If you notice transactions from unfamiliar companies or suspicious loan entries, file a complaint immediately.

If you suspect that your personal information has been misused, promptly inform the creditor listed in the report. Clearly state that you did not take out the loan in question. Additionally, file an official complaint on the website of the credit bureau where the suspicious loan is reported. You should also register a complaint at your local police station or with the cybercrime unit.

A PAN card is issued not only to individuals above the age of 18 but also to minors. It is also issued to companies, partnership firms, LLPs, trusts, societies, associations of persons, bodies of individuals, and even foreigners who earn income in India.