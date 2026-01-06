'What’s this selective outrage?' Manoj Jha questions Umar Khalid's bail denial as JNU sloganeering sparks row

New Delhi: RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Tuesday questioned what he termed “selective outrage” over slogans raised at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), saying prolonged incarceration without substantive progress in trial was itself a matter of serious concern for India’s criminal justice system.

Reacting to sloganeering at the JNU campus following the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant bail to student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, Jha said, “What is this selective outrage? Yes, people are naturally angry. Many of us also felt that Sharjeel and Umar should have been granted bail. It’s been more than five years, and under the name of trial, nothing substantial has happened. That itself is a cause for concern. How long should someone remain in jail before constitutional protections can become active? This is also, in a way, a blow to the criminal justice system.”

Jha’s remarks come amid sharp political reactions to slogans allegedly directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at JNU’s Sabarmati Hostel on Monday night. The slogans were reportedly raised after the apex court rejected bail pleas filed by Khalid and Imam, both accused in a “larger conspiracy” case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots. The two have been in jail for over five years.

Independent Purnia MP Pappu Yadav also weighed in on the bail issue, linking judicial outcomes to the broader political climate. “Whether bail is granted or not depends on how the government responds to dissent and how it presents the alleged facts,” Yadav said. “Earlier, in cases like Gorakhpur or Malegaon, governments wanted people to be released and managed to get them released,” he added, suggesting that state intent often plays a decisive role.

Earlier, senior BJP leaders had strongly condemned the sloganeering at JNU. Union Minister Giriraj Singh described the university as a “hub of the so-called ‘tukde-tukde gang’,” while accusing Opposition parties and Left groups of encouraging divisive politics.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also slammed the protesters, calling the slogans “shameful” and “anti-national.”

JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad stressed that Supreme Court verdicts are binding and said no form of anarchy could be tolerated.

According to sources, members of the Left-backed JNU Students’ Union were present at the site when slogans were raised. The Delhi Police said they are aware of the incident, though no formal complaint has been filed so far. Officials confirmed that details have been sought and an enquiry is underway.