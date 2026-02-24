Where healthcare falters, superstition fills the void

Rayagada: In a small settlement in Rayagada’s Baising gram panchayat, Mariguda is gripped by a supernatural fear. Villagers believe malevolent spirits have invaded their community, citing a cluster of sudden deaths, erratic behaviour and smoke rising from trees.

Doors remain shut even during day. Instead of seeking clinical care, many residents utilise traditional healers, incantations and rituals akin to exorcism. Funds are being raised to banish the unseen force through elaborate ceremonies.

Science rarely views such episodes as mysterious. Communities facing sudden illness clusters often grapple with infectious diseases, environmental contamination, or untreated chronic conditions. Symptoms interpreted as possession delirium, seizures, hallucinations, or sudden weakness can arise from malaria, encephalitis, toxic exposure, or severe dehydration. Visible vapours rising from trees often stem from natural processes, such as trapped moisture vapourising in the heat or fungal decay.

Psychology also offers insight. Collective anxiety can spread rapidly in close knit populations, especially where access to education and healthcare is limited. When uncertainty meets grief -- as with five deaths within months -- the human mind instinctively seeks patterns and agency. Known as mass psychogenic illness, this phenomenon causes genuine physical distress without any organic or supernatural cause.

Locals blame the crisis on construction near the Nagavali river, claiming it disrupted ancestral, protective rites. While respecting cultural memory is important, assertions of causality require rigorous testing. Environmental assessments, medical screening, and transparent communication are far more reliable tools than costly rituals that burden vulnerable families.

The situation in Mariguda illustrates a broader challenge of the present era: scientific knowledge has advanced dramatically, yet its benefits remain unevenly distributed. Where healthcare access is fragile and trust in institutions is thin, superstition fills the vacuum. Instead of ridicule, the solution lies in active engagement: mobile health camps, localised disease surveillance, community education in local languages, and partnership with trusted leaders.

Science does not dismiss fear. It investigates it. By replacing speculation with evidence, communities can protect both dignity and life. Mariguda’s story, then, is not a ghost tale, but a plea to bridge the gap between knowledge and belief in a world where reason is not yet a universal language.