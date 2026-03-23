'Where is Maharashtra headed?' Raj Thackeray slams political-occult nexus in Ashok Kharat scandal

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, Raj Thackeray, on Monday expressed profound disgust over the "hideous details" emerging from the self-proclaimed "royal astrologer," Ashok Kharat case, questioning the moral decay of a state once defined by the legacy of seers and social reformers.

He highlighted the stark contrast between the Maharashtra of icons like Sant Dnyaneshwar, Tukaram, and Gadge Baba, and the current reality where "vile individuals" like Kharat allegedly operate under political patronage.

"We showcased the rich traditions of Maharashtra to the youth — from the spiritual cultivation of the Marathi mind by Prabodhankar Thackeray to the intellectual depth of Lokmanya Tilak. To see modern leaders abandon logic and 'Gita Rahasya' to fall at the feet of a man like Kharat is not just unfortunate; it is terrifying," Raj Thackeray said in his post on X.

Raj Thackeray's post pointed out a "tragic paradox" wherein many sitting MLAs who may be implicated in this scandal are the very individuals who passed the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act in December 2013. This "moral downfall" suggests that the pursuit of power has replaced the commitment to rationalism.

Raj Thackeray further highlighted a disturbing pattern in the state's political hierarchy including the power chase, the fear of displacement and bureaucratic collusion. “A desperate scramble for tickets, followed by an obsession with securing ministerial berths. Constant anxiety over losing positions to new allies, leading leaders to seek "miraculous" interventions from self-styled godmen. Allegations that certain officials have become "planners and advisors" to ministers solely to remain close to the corridors of power,” he remarked.

While acknowledging Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ claim that the government unearthed the case, Raj Thackeray said the statement raises sharp questions regarding the timing.

“If the government wants credit for the investigation, they must also accept responsibility for the Intelligence failure that allowed this to happen under their watch," Raj Thackeray commented.

He further stated, “There are growing whispers that the case is being used as a political tool to 'clip the wings' of ambitious rivals, with fears that the investigation might be shelved once political surrenders are secured.”

Raj Thackeray issued a stern warning to the Press. ”Do not become pawns in this 'Dhobi-pachhad' (wrestling-move) politics. Do not let this case rest until Kharat and his patrons face the harshest punishment."

He also warned the citizens, “Despite our traditions of Kirtan and Dnyaneshwari, if we continue to elect such representatives, the future of Maharashtra is in peril."

Raj Thackeray concluded with a vow to continue educating the younger generation about the true, progressive identity of Maharashtra, urging the state to reject the "shamelessness" of those who trade ethics for political survival.