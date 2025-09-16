Who Is Mahieka Sharma, The Model Rumored to Be Dating Cricketer Hardik Pandya?

Model Mahieka Sharma is catching public attention after becoming linked romantically with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Sharma, who studied economics and finance in college, shifted her focus to modelling and acting, where she has earned recognition. She impressed early on academically, reportedly achieving a perfect 10 CGPA in her 10th grade board exams, before making her mark in the fashion world.

Her modelling credentials include walking the ramp for reputed designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, Tarun Tahiliani, and Amit Aggarwal. In 2024 she won the Model of the Year award at the Indian Fashion Awards, further cementing her rising stature. Her portfolio spans music videos, short films, and various photo‑projects.

The rumours about Mahieka and Hardik seemed to emerge when a photo circulated online that fans claimed featured the cricketer in the background. Their mutual following on Instagram added to the buzz, as did a social media post by Mahieka that included the number 33, which is Hardik Pandya’s jersey number. In one of the viral pictures Mahieka was also seen donning the similar robe that Hardik once wore.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed by either Mahieka or Hardik, the speculation has increased public interest.