Whole world will face consequences if energy production affected: Giriraj Singh on West Asia crisis

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday highlighted the global implications of energy supply disruptions due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Speaking to IANS, Minister Singh said, “The whole world is troubled by this war because the region is a source of oil and gas, which are essential energies. Naturally, if energy production is affected, the entire world will face difficulties, and everyone will have to bear the consequences.”

Meanwhile, in Bihar, the state government has moved to ensure citizens are insulated from any fuel-related crisis.

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said, “The scale of the crisis is very large. To ensure that people do not face difficulties and establish better coordination, this Crisis Management Group has been formed with 12 departments, and the Food Supply Department has been made the Nodal Agency. Keeping in mind the difficulties of those who are outside Bihar, working in other states, this Crisis Group will also work for them.”

The move comes amid growing concerns over fuel availability due to geopolitical tensions in global energy-producing regions. However, the Central government has assured the public that India’s fuel situation remains “fully secure and under control”.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the country currently maintains around 60 days of fuel stock, and there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the nation.

The ministry dismissed reports of fuel scarcity as a “deliberate, coordinated misinformation campaign” designed to trigger unnecessary panic. It confirmed that all one lakh-plus retail fuel outlets are operating normally, dispensing fuel without rationing. While isolated instances of panic buying occurred at some outlets, the ministry attributed these to misleading social media posts, noting that fuel depots were kept operational round the clock to meet demand.

To further ensure uninterrupted supply, oil companies have extended credit to petrol pumps from one day to over three days, allowing retailers to maintain adequate stocks even during high-demand periods.

Authorities emphasised that the coordination between Central and state agencies, along with proactive monitoring by the Crisis Management Group, is aimed at protecting consumers from any supply disruption.



