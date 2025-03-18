Why do ED, CBI become active just before polls, questions Pappu Yadav

New Delhi: Following the summoning of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and her son Tej Pratap Yadav by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Land-for-Job case on Tuesday, Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, questioned the timing of the investigation and alleged government interference with the ED and CBI ahead of elections.

Speaking to IANS, Pappu Yadav said, “Whenever elections are near, it seems like the BJP views things through its own lens — what benefits them and what doesn’t. If a case has been ongoing for months or years, why bring it up suddenly, just before the elections? If the government is influencing the ED and CBI when elections are coming, that’s wrong. I don’t think that’s right.”

Pappu Yadav also reacted to the ongoing discussions regarding alliances for Bihar elections.

“Wherever the Congress has allied with another party, the other party seems to benefit more. So, what’s the use of such alliances? Look, we don’t decide the principles of alliances. The leadership decides what to do. But, as I see it, Congress respects its allies and always works together with them," he said.

"My understanding of regional parties is that they often find themselves more in conflict with Congress than with the BJP. They view the Congress as the natural opponent, believing that if it comes to power, it could end the existence of regional parties.

"This situation is the same everywhere, even within the BJP. As for the alliance, the INDIA Bloc is strong. When people like us can’t get a ticket to save the alliance, there are many other ideologies at play. Congress is very clear about its alliance principles. I believe that when the time comes, our leaders —Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi — will come together to decide what the alliance should look like and how to ensure its victory.”

Yadav further reacted on the ongoing Congress Padyatra from Bihar’s West Champaran district, aimed at regaining the party’s lost ground in the state, where it once ruled for four decades.

“Congress has launched a yatra through the youth and students, with Kanhaiya Kumar ji in charge. Everyone has been given a specific role, and Kanhaiya ji’s responsibility is to lead the student wing. The Congress organisation must be strengthened. The party’s legacy has always been about struggle, development, employment, and advocating for common people, farmers, women, and workers.

"We cannot separate ourselves from that foundation. The Congress' struggle has been revived in Bihar, and it’s a positive initiative. The people of Bihar hope for this change. Whether they are from upper castes, backward castes, EWS, or minorities, people are sympathetic to the Congress’ ideology and leadership and want to work with it,” he concluded.



