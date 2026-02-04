Why General MM Naravane Wrote His Memoir ‘Four Stars Of Destiny’ Amid Ongoing Political Controversy

An unpublished memoir by former Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane has become the centre of a heated political controversy, after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi attempted to cite its contents in Parliament to question the government’s handling of China-related issues. The defence ministry has maintained that an unpublished book cannot be referenced in the House, stating that the manuscript has been pending clearance since 2023.

While General Naravane has stayed silent amid the current political debate, he has previously spoken openly about the origins of his memoir, titled Four Stars of Destiny, and the delay in its publication. In an interview given in April 2025, he explained that writing an autobiography was never part of his plan. The idea, he said, emerged casually during the book launch of a biography on late General Bipin Rawat, when representatives from a publishing house encouraged him to write his own story. What began as a light-hearted exchange eventually led him to take up the project, a process he described as personally fulfilling.

The retired general later remarked at a literary event in October 2025 that he had completed his role by writing the book and that the matter now lay between the publisher and the Ministry of Defence. While defending the principle of official review for books written by former senior military officers, he also expressed dissatisfaction with the prolonged clearance process, suggesting that reviews should be time-bound to avoid indefinite delays.

Months later, the unpublished book entered the national spotlight when Rahul Gandhi referred to excerpts reportedly quoted in a magazine article. The Congress leader alleged that the memoir describes how General Naravane received a vague response from political leadership during the 2020 border tensions with China. This claim led to repeated disruptions in the Lok Sabha, with defence minister Rajnath Singh arguing that citing an unpublished and unverified text violates parliamentary rules and could harm national security. The Speaker agreed with this position.

Although Rahul Gandhi later displayed a printed copy of the manuscript to assert its existence, the book has never been publicly released. Originally scheduled for publication in April 2024, it remains unavailable, with online listings still showing it as out of stock. Reports suggest the manuscript discusses sensitive subjects, including the Galwan clash and defence reforms, which may have contributed to the delay.

General Naravane, who served as Army chief from December 2019 to April 2022, has not challenged the excerpts attributed to his book. His memoir, spanning over four decades of military service, contrasts with his earlier work of fiction, The Cantonment Conspiracy, which was published in 2025 without controversy.