Why Iran Continues To Maintain Close Ties With India Despite Its Relations With US And Israel

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, Iran has continued to maintain a balanced and patient approach in its relationship with India, even as New Delhi strengthens strategic ties with both the United States and Israel.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently held a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to discuss the evolving regional situation. Jaishankar described the exchange as a detailed discussion on recent developments, with both sides agreeing to stay in close contact.

The call marked their third interaction since the West Asia crisis escalated and the first after Mojtaba Khamenei assumed leadership following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel military strike.

While Tehran strongly criticised the actions of the United States and Israel, its official statement after the call maintained a restrained tone toward India. Iranian officials highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and continuing diplomatic consultations to restore regional stability.

Strategic reasons behind Iran’s approach

Analysts say Iran’s careful diplomatic tone reflects its broader strategic calculations. Despite geopolitical differences, Tehran sees significant value in maintaining strong ties with India.

One of the key pillars of the relationship is the development of Chabahar Port in southeastern Iran. The port is crucial for India’s trade and connectivity ambitions with Afghanistan and Central Asia while also helping Iran counter the impact of international sanctions.

Even when US sanctions slowed India’s investment in the project, Iranian leaders avoided harsh criticism and instead expressed hope that cooperation would continue.

Energy remains another major factor. Before sanctions forced India to halt purchases in 2019, Iran supplied nearly 10% of India’s crude oil imports. With India being one of the world’s largest energy markets, Tehran continues to view New Delhi as a crucial long-term partner.

Diaspora and geopolitical balance

Regional stability is also vital for India because millions of Indians live and work across the Gulf region. Any major escalation in West Asia could directly affect the Indian diaspora, remittances and economic interests.

For Iran, maintaining a constructive relationship with India also helps ensure that New Delhi can play a moderating role in global forums such as the United Nations.

Deep historical ties

The partnership between India and Iran is rooted in centuries of civilisational, cultural and economic connections. Diplomatic relations were formalised soon after India’s independence through a friendship treaty in 1950.

Key milestones later included the Tehran Declaration in 2001 and the New Delhi Declaration in 2003, strengthening cooperation in trade, connectivity and regional security.

Iran’s strategic location near the Strait of Hormuz — a vital passage for global oil trade — further underscores its geopolitical importance for India.

Despite shifting global alliances and rising tensions in the region, both countries continue to prioritise engagement and dialogue, ensuring that their long-standing partnership remains intact.