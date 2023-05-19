Live
- RBI To Withdraw Rs 2000 Currency Notes
- RBI decides to Withdraw Rs. 2000 Denomination Banknotes: Exchange before 30th Sep,2023
- Why RBI has decided to withdraw Rs. 2000 notes from circulation?
- Why Rs 2000 Notes Withdrawn? Is It a Sudden Decision?
- Devara: Junior NTR And Janhvi Kapoor’s First Look Poster Is Out…
- Breaking News: RBI to Withdraw Rs 2000 Banknotes from Circulation
- Gold prices sees a fall today, trades below Rs. 60,000 per 10 grams
- The First Look Poster Of Junior NTR And Koratala Siva’s Untitled Will Be Unveiled At This Time
- Ayushmann’s Father Pandit P Khurana Passed Away Today Morning
- Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Shines In Sophie Couture’s Silver Gown On The Red Carpet
Why RBI has decided to withdraw Rs. 2000 notes from circulation?
- This another Master stroke by RBI, with this move, fair market price determination
- The above stop would help elimination the probable cash component in high value real estate transaction, thus it would help in having check on corruption.
RBI stated that, it has also found that, this denomination is not commonly used for transactions, further, the stock of banknotes in other denominations continues to be adequate to meet the currency requirement of the public.
The RBI has further stated that Rs. 2000 notes would only stay on a legal tender and it would be discontinued from circulation. About 89% of the Rs. 2000 denominations were issuer earlier in March, in the year, 2017 and these currencies are at the end of their estimated life span of about 4 to 5 years.
Vimal Nadar, Head of Research at Colliers India stated “ The withdrawal of INR 2000 rupee -denominated notes is by large both expected and also timely move towards prudent currency management within the realm of maintaining both banking as well as financial discipline. These steps would help in reducing or eliminating the probable cash component in high-value real estate transaction. We have also found in the past few years, RERA and demonetization have brought significant levels of transparency in real estate, majorly contributing to fair market price determination.
Under the pretense, these notes are used for both hoarding as well as tax evasion, hence RBI has stopped printing the bank notes of Rs. 2000 denomination and hence no new notes of this denomination were printed during the fiscal year, 2019 to 2020. This move is not a surprise, as RBI has willing to curb both tax evasion and hoarding and by withdrawing the currency from circulation, it can achieve what it desires to achieve.