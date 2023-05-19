Why RBI has decided to withdraw Rs. 2000 notes from circulation?

RBI stated that, it has also found that, this denomination is not commonly used for transactions, further, the stock of banknotes in other denominations continues to be adequate to meet the currency requirement of the public.

The RBI has further stated that Rs. 2000 notes would only stay on a legal tender and it would be discontinued from circulation. About 89% of the Rs. 2000 denominations were issuer earlier in March, in the year, 2017 and these currencies are at the end of their estimated life span of about 4 to 5 years.

Vimal Nadar, Head of Research at Colliers India stated “ The withdrawal of INR 2000 rupee -denominated notes is by large both expected and also timely move towards prudent currency management within the realm of maintaining both banking as well as financial discipline. These steps would help in reducing or eliminating the probable cash component in high-value real estate transaction. We have also found in the past few years, RERA and demonetization have brought significant levels of transparency in real estate, majorly contributing to fair market price determination.

Under the pretense, these notes are used for both hoarding as well as tax evasion, hence RBI has stopped printing the bank notes of Rs. 2000 denomination and hence no new notes of this denomination were printed during the fiscal year, 2019 to 2020. This move is not a surprise, as RBI has willing to curb both tax evasion and hoarding and by withdrawing the currency from circulation, it can achieve what it desires to achieve.