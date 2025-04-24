Wife of Lieutenant Vinay bids emotional farewell

New Delhi: The mortal remains of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who lost his life in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, arrived at Delhi airport around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, casting a somber mood over the entire area.

A native of Bhusli village in Karnal district, Haryana, Narwal was serving in the Indian Navy and was accorded full military honors. Navy officers and personnel were present to pay their respects.

A deeply emotional moment unfolded as Narwal’s wife, Himanshi, broke down upon seeing his body. In a tearful farewell, she saluted him with the words “Jai Hind.” Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and State BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also reached the airport to pay tribute and offer condolences to the grieving family.

Notably, the Pahalgam terror attack has sent shockwaves across the nation, claiming the lives of over 25 tourists. Lieutenant Narwal was among the victims. He had recently married Himanshi, a resident of Gurugram, on April 16. The couple had planned a honeymoon trip to Switzerland, but due to visa delays, they opted instead for Baisaran Valley in Kashmir—often referred to as ‘Mini Switzerland.’ Tragically, the attack occurred during their visit on Tuesday.

In the wake of the incident, security measures have been intensified across Delhi. Police forces have been placed on high alert, particularly at popular tourist destinations including Qutub Minar, Red Fort, India Gate, Purana Qila, Humayun’s Tomb, Lotus Temple, Akshardham, Delhi Haat, and Lodhi Garden. Authorities have stepped up surveillance and investigations, with traffic restrictions implemented in several sensitive zones to ensure public safety.