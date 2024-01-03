Will be pleased to see Nitish Kumar as INDIA bloc’s convener: Tejashwi Yadav

Live
Just In
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that he will be pleased if Nitish Kumar will be given the charge of convener of the INDIA bloc.
“Nitish Kumar is an experienced politician and I will be pleased if he is given the charge as convener of the INDIA bloc. It will also be good for Bihar,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.
He said that the INDIA bloc wants to defeat BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
“We came together in August 2022 and formed the government in Bihar. Now, we will unite all parties to contest against BJP in the Lok Sabha election this year,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.
Reacting on the seat sharing formula, Tejashwi Yadav said that people need not to worry about it as the seat sharing will be finalised soon.
The Deputy Chief Minister is in Bodh Gaya and will also meet the Dalai Lama.