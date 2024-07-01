Will decide within 3 months on Old Pension Scheme for teachers: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai : Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday announced that the state government will take a decision within three months regarding the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for teachers.



During the Question Hour, Ajit Pawar said the teaching and non-teaching staff working in semi-government and aided institutions of Maharashtra who joined service after the notification was issued would be provided relief.



Pawar responded to questions raised by BJP members Sanjay Kelkar, Ashish Shelar, and Congress member Balasaheb Thorat.



As per the government’s decision, those opting for OPS will have to contribute 10 per cent while 14 per cent will be added by the state.



Pawar said that the government recently decided to give an option of the OPS to government employees whose posts were advertised before November 1, 2005 but who joined service after that.

In this decision, the option has been given to apply for the provisions of the Maharashtra Civil Services Retirement Rules 1982, Maharashtra Civil Services Retirement Pension Scheme 1984, and General Provident Fund Rules for managing retirement funds, exclusively to government officials and employees under the jurisdiction of the Central government.

He told the House that the decision was not implemented in respect of teachers and non-teaching staff working in semi-government and aided institutions as the case was sub judice.

Ajit Pawar said that considering the economic situation of the country and states, the Central government decided to discontinue the OPS and start a new one.

Subsequently, various state government officials and employees demanded the implementation of the OPS, to which the Central government has responded positively.

State governments have also sought information from the Central government regarding this matter.

Ajit Pawar also said the state government had formed a committee of retired officials to understand their demands.



"Discussions have been held with the associations of government officials and employees in this regard. A request was made in the Nagpur winter session regarding the state government's stance on implementing the old pension.



“Some states have also sought information regarding decisions taken in this regard. The current government is pro-employee, so they will not be left in the lurch. Proper justice will be given in this matter," Pawar assured.