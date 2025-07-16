Will double our income: Bhopal farmers thank govt for PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana

Bhopal: As the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the ‘Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana’ for a six-year period beginning 2025-26, farmers in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday have welcomed the move, expressing hope that the scheme will double their income and bring much-needed reforms to the agricultural sector.

Speaking with IANS, several local farmers described the scheme as a landmark decision that puts their needs at the centre of development.

Rajpal Singh, a farmer from the region, said, "The scheme that has been approved is truly in the interest of farmers. It’s a very good step. It will help in developing the rural economy and support the farming community. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi. In the coming years, this will help us double our income."

Another farmer, Surendra Singh, added, "This scheme will definitely be beneficial. It will make farmers more efficient and productive. With better infrastructure and support, we will be able to focus more on our work. Thank you to the Prime Minister for this."

Dhan Singh, also a farmer from Bhopal, said, "This scheme will ease the challenges we face in agriculture. From irrigation to storage, everything will improve. This kind of support is what farmers need today. I’m really thankful to PM Modi for launching this."

The scheme draws inspiration from NITI Aayog's Aspirational District Programme, a first-of-its-kind initiative focusing exclusively on agriculture and allied sectors.

It aims to enhance agricultural productivity, increase adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices, augment post-harvest storage at the panchayat and block levels, improve irrigation facilities and facilitate availability of long-term and short-term credit, according to the official statement.

The scheme was announced as part of the Budget proposals for 2025-26 to develop 100 districts under 'Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana'. The scheme will be implemented through the convergence of 36 existing schemes across 11 Departments, other State schemes and local partnerships with the private sector.

As many as 100 districts will be identified based on three key indicators of low productivity, low cropping intensity, and less credit disbursement. The number of districts in each state/UT will be based on the share of Net Cropped Area and operational holdings. However, a minimum of 1 district will be selected from each state, according to an official statement.

Committees will be formed at the District, State and National level for effective planning, implementation and monitoring of the Scheme. A District Agriculture and Allied Activities Plan will be finalised by the District Dhan Dhaanya Samiti, which will also have progressive farmers as members.

The District Plans will be aligned to the national goals of crop diversification, conservation of water and soil health, self-sufficiency in agriculture and allied sectors, as well as expansion of natural and organic farming.

The progress of the scheme in each Dhan-Dhaanya district will be monitored on 117 key Performance Indicators through a dashboard monthly.

NITI Aayog will also review and guide the district plans. Besides, Central Nodal Officers appointed for each district will also review the scheme regularly, the statement explained.

As the targeted outcomes in these 100 districts improve, the overall average against key performance indicators will rise for the country.



