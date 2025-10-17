Will fight for justice, says Rahul Gandhi after meeting kin of lynched Dalit in UP's Fatehpur

Amid high drama and tight security, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday met the family of Hariom Valmiki -- the Dalit man who was lynched in UP's Raebareli recently over allegations of theft -- and assured them of all possible support.

After spending about half an hour with the family, Rahul Gandhi told mediapersons: "A few days ago, a Dalit officer committed suicide. I went there, and today I’ve come here. The crime was not committed by this family -- the crime was committed against them. Yet it seems they are being treated as criminals. They’ve been locked inside their house, intimidated, and all they are doing is asking for justice."

The senior Congress leader said the family was living under pressure. "Their son and brother have been murdered. They are simply seeking justice. And yet, they are not even allowed to step out of their home. There’s a young girl inside who needs surgery, but she cannot undergo the operation because the government has kept them confined," he alleged.

Urging the Uttar Pradesh government to take swift action, Gandhi said: "Across the country, Dalits are facing atrocities -- murders, rapes are being committed against them. I want to say to the Chief Minister -- Give this family justice, treat them with dignity, and take strict action against the real culprits. Stop protecting the criminals."

Asked about a video that surfaced earlier in the day in which the family appeared unwilling to meet him, he dismissed the controversy. "You saw it yourself -- the family met me and spoke to me for half an hour. They told me that government officials had threatened them this morning, warning them not to meet me. But that’s not the point. The real issue is that these people have done nothing wrong. Their son was killed, and the culprits must face justice."

Gandhi said the Congress would continue to stand by Dalit families facing injustice. “Wherever Dalits are oppressed in this country, the Congress party will be there. We will raise our voice for them and fight for justice,” he said.

The Congress leader's visit earlier in the day triggered political tension in Fatehpur. Posters appeared along the route of his convoy urging leaders not to politicise the incident. The posters, reportedly put up by local groups, read: "No politics, please. We’re satisfied with the government’s action."

Congress workers later tore down several of these posters, alleging that the family had been coerced by the administration into making such statements.

Eventually, under heavy police presence, Gandhi met Valmiki’s family at their residence, listened to their grievances, and assured them that his party would stand with them in their pursuit of justice.