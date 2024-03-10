Will go with the alliance which assures reservation to Nishad community, says Mukesh Sahani

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani on Sunday said that he would go with the alliance that assures reservation to the Nishad community.

Interacting with media persons at Patna airport while on his way to Delhi, he said: "We have our vote bank in Bihar and are capable of targeting any alliance. This is our identity and strength. If any alliance wants to win the maximum number of seats, it requires the VIP and hence, those who accept our demand of reservation for Nishads, our party will go with them."

"Nishads are provided reservation in Delhi and West Bengal and I want the same reservation in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. I know giving reservation is not possible immediately but they should at least give the assurance that our demand would be fulfilled later," he said.

Mukesh Sahani, however, hinted that his party may join the NDA as he said that he wants to work by staying in the system.

“It is election time in the country and every political party is making alliances. Visiting Delhi would make our work easy. I returned from Delhi on Saturday and am going there again," he said.

As per sources, the BJP has made an offer to Mukesh Sahani - one MLC's seat and a cabinet minister post in the Nitish Kumar government - and he is likely to meet BJP President J.P. Nadda on Sunday night or Monday morning in New Delhi.

The VIP had contested 11 seats in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, under the umbrella of the NDA, and managed to win 4 seats. However, Sahani himself lost his seat and three of his party MLAs later joined the BJP, while one died.