Will never forget their sacrifice: PM Modi

Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who sacrificed their lives in an encounter with the terrorists.



I offer my tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who fell in action. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones today. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of these brave martyrs. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, 21 Rashtriya Rifles on Sunday lost only its second Commanding Officer on the line of duty when twice-decorated Colonel Ashutosh Sharma made the supreme sacrifice while rescuing civilians held hostage.

