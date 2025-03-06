Will work as per our agenda, not theirs: CM slams AAP

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Wednesday hit out at AAP, asserting the opposition party cannot dictate her government’s agenda while reiterating the BJP dispensation’s commitment to fulfilling its poll promises.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been mounting pressure on the newly-formed BJP government to expedite the rollout of its promised scheme of providing Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women. The party has consistently raised the issue in the first assembly session and staged multiple protests.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said, “Nobody needs to remind us how many days are left... We will work as per our agenda, they will not dictate it.” She highlighted the ongoing consultations with women’s organizations for the upcoming Viksit Delhi budget and said the discussions covered various issues, including health, safety and economic empowerment.

“All expectations of women from the budget were discussed in detail. We will ensure they are incorporated into government policies,” the chief minister said.

Gupta announced that over the next three days, she would visit the slum areas to interact with women and understand their concerns.

Additionally, she plans to engage with youth to know their perspectives. “The upcoming Delhi budget will be one that fulfils the hopes of the people,” she asserted, reiterating her commitment to implementing all promises made in the BJP’s election manifesto.

Earlier on Wednesday, AAP workers put up posters across Delhi with the message “only three more days,” seeking to build pressure on the BJP government over its “promise” to roll out Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women by March 8. March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day.

On Tuesday, AAP workers led by Leader of Opposition Atishi staged a protest outside the Mandi House metro station.

The party has been demanding a clear timeline from the newly elected BJP government in Delhi about the implementation of the scheme to provide financial assistance to women.