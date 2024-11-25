  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Winter Session of Parliament Begins with Key Bills and Heated Debates

Winter Session of Parliament Begins with Key Bills and Heated Debates
x
Highlights

The Winter Session of Parliament starts with several important bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill and the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill. Prime Minister Modi and opposition leaders engage in strong discussions.

The Winter Session of Parliament has started. Several key bills are scheduled for discussion. After the NDA’s big wins in Haryana and Maharashtra, the government enters the session with strong support.

Before the session began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress. He said that those who have been "repeatedly rejected" by the people are disrespecting Parliament and democracy. Modi expressed hope for "healthy discussions." However, he also accused some opposition members of trying to control Parliament through "hooliganism."

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned soon after they met. This was due to slogans raised by opposition members.

Earlier, the leaders of the INDIA alliance met to decide their strategy.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari raised concerns about violence in Manipur, unemployment, and pollution in northern India. He said that there were serious law and order issues in Manipur.

On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with the leaders of all political parties. The meeting discussed the session's agenda. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju asked for support from all party leaders to ensure smooth functioning of the session.

The Winter Session will run until December 20. Two key bills expected to be discussed are the Waqf Amendment Bill and the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick