Live
- Inflation to ease, economic growth to accelerate in coming months: Finance Ministry
- Protesters clash with police in J&K’s Katra town
- Senior Bengaluru Police Officer Accused in Suicide of Businesswoman S Jeeva
- Sidhu makes U-turn, says wife underwent cancer treatment along with Ayurveda-based diet
- Demand for entry-level talent surges 59 pc in India’s tech sector
- AIIMS adds 2 new MRI machines to provide more efficient & timely radiology diagnosis
- Ram Gopal Varma evades police questioning
- NFR's top Safety Officer missing after being swept away in Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit River
- Sensex closes up by 992 points, Adani Ports, L&T top gainers
- Heatwave driving elevated blackout risk in Australia's most populous state
Just In
Winter Session of Parliament Begins with Key Bills and Heated Debates
The Winter Session of Parliament starts with several important bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill and the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill. Prime Minister Modi and opposition leaders engage in strong discussions.
The Winter Session of Parliament has started. Several key bills are scheduled for discussion. After the NDA’s big wins in Haryana and Maharashtra, the government enters the session with strong support.
Before the session began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress. He said that those who have been "repeatedly rejected" by the people are disrespecting Parliament and democracy. Modi expressed hope for "healthy discussions." However, he also accused some opposition members of trying to control Parliament through "hooliganism."
Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned soon after they met. This was due to slogans raised by opposition members.
Earlier, the leaders of the INDIA alliance met to decide their strategy.
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari raised concerns about violence in Manipur, unemployment, and pollution in northern India. He said that there were serious law and order issues in Manipur.
On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with the leaders of all political parties. The meeting discussed the session's agenda. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju asked for support from all party leaders to ensure smooth functioning of the session.
The Winter Session will run until December 20. Two key bills expected to be discussed are the Waqf Amendment Bill and the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill.