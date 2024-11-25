Winter Session of Parliament Begins with Key Bills and Heated Debates

The Winter Session of Parliament has started. Several key bills are scheduled for discussion. After the NDA’s big wins in Haryana and Maharashtra, the government enters the session with strong support.

Before the session began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress. He said that those who have been "repeatedly rejected" by the people are disrespecting Parliament and democracy. Modi expressed hope for "healthy discussions." However, he also accused some opposition members of trying to control Parliament through "hooliganism."

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned soon after they met. This was due to slogans raised by opposition members.

Earlier, the leaders of the INDIA alliance met to decide their strategy.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari raised concerns about violence in Manipur, unemployment, and pollution in northern India. He said that there were serious law and order issues in Manipur.

On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with the leaders of all political parties. The meeting discussed the session's agenda. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju asked for support from all party leaders to ensure smooth functioning of the session.

The Winter Session will run until December 20. Two key bills expected to be discussed are the Waqf Amendment Bill and the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill.