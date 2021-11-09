New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Parliament Affairs (CCPA) on Monday recommended that the Winter Session of Parliament be held from November 29 to December 23.

Like previous parliamentary sessions held over the past one-and-a-half years, the upcoming session will also be held adhering with Covid-19 protocols. Last year, the Winter Session could not be held due to the onslaught of the pandemic, which had witnessed the curtailment of the Budget and Monsoon Sessions.

This time, the session will have about 20 sittings. The session is likely to be stormy with the Opposition all set to corner the Narendra Modi-led government on issues like inflation, militant attacks on civilians in Kashmir, the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the farmers' protests against three Centrally-passed agri laws. Both Houses of Parliament -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - will hold proceedings simultaneously and members would have to follow social distancing norms.

Those attending the proceedings, including members of Parliament, would be required to wear masks and may also be asked to undergo a Covid-19 test before the commencement of the session.

This year's Monsoon Session was marked by protests by the Opposition that sought answers from the government over the Pegasus spyware issue and repeal of the three farm laws. The session was curtailed, and adjourned sine die two days ahead of its scheduled adjournment due to the protests.

"The CCPA chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh has recommended the dates for the Winter Session of Parliament from November 29 to December 23," sources said.