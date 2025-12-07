With 18,568 active startups, Uttar Pradesh emerges as new powerhouse of Startup India

Uttar Pradesh is fast emerging as the "powerhouse" of Startup India, a flagship project of the Central government, aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and fortifying risk-taking ability among youth.

The astounding feat for the state comes on the back of mushrooming startups and new enterprising ventures steered by men and women with entrepreneurial spirit.

According to government estimates, there are 18,568 startups operational across the state, a testament to its emergence as a hub of entrepreneurship. Out of these, 8,000 are led by women.

Today, Uttar Pradesh holds a distinct position in the national startup ecosystem. This transformation is not only accelerating economic growth but also channelling the energy of the youth, and this has been possible due to the state government's proactive efforts and industry-friendly policies leading to the growth of a vibrant startup culture.

The Yogi Adityanath government's focus on empowering young people to become job creators rather than job seekers has led to startups' surge in all 75 districts, spanning sectors such as agri-tech, AI, drones, and fintech.

This progress aligns directly with the state’s forward-looking startup policy, which provides promising entrepreneurs with mentorship, financial assistance, and technical support.

State government's IT and electronics policies have also given the startup ecosystem a new momentum.

Uttar Pradesh's IT sector is expanding rapidly, with Noida, Greater Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur emerging as significant hubs for technology-driven startups.

The government is developing IT parks, making the state an attractive investment destination for global companies.

The growing network of incubation centres has created a robust foundation for new enterprises, enabling innovators to progress from grassroots ideas to successful industries.

Many universities and technical institutes have evolved into innovation centres, producing new concepts and experiments that are making a mark on India’s startup landscape.

According to startup sector expert Rajat Srivastava, Uttar Pradesh's robust and effective startup policy is strengthening the ecosystem at an impressive pace. He believes that the state is poised to become one of India’s leading startup hubs in the near future.

Today, entrepreneurship in Uttar Pradesh is reaching new heights, driven by transparent governance, strong law and order, and a business-friendly environment.

The participation of women entrepreneurs is rising rapidly, and innovation is expanding into rural areas, creating local employment and boosting economic activity.