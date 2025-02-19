With age, her wisdom has deteriorated: Seer mocks Mamata Banerjee over 'mrityu Kumbh' remark

New Delhi: Tantrapeethadhishwar Aniket Shastri Maharaj of Trimbakeshwar on Wednesday condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's controversial statement referring to the Maha Kumbh as the "Mrityu Kumbh" (Death Kumbh) and demanded a public apology to Hindus.

"Mamata Banerjee, the CM of West Bengal, made an extremely wrong statement about the Maha Kumbh. 'She called it Mrityu Kumbh'. We sympathise with the leader as her wisdom has deteriorated with age," said Shastri Maharaj.

He further criticised the Bengal CM for making such a statement and hurting the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus, especially when the Maha Kumbh is regarded as one of the holiest events in Hinduism.

Shastri Maharaj also pointed out the ongoing issues in West Bengal, stating, "In West Bengal, Hindus are being murdered, doctors are being raped, and strikes are happening, yet Mamata Banerjee remains silent on these matters. But when it comes to the Maha Kumbh, where the faith of Hindus is involved, she makes such derogatory statements."

"Mamata Banerjee should apologise to all Hindus for her remarks. If she does not, there will be serious consequences. A treason case should be filed against her for such statements, and she should be sent to jail," the seer said.

CM Banerjee's statement came amid her criticism of the Uttar Pradesh government's "lack of proper planning and inadequate arrangements".

"This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'. I respect Maha Kumbh, and I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning. How many people have been recovered? There are food and lodging arrangements for the VIPs, and systems are available to get camps (tents) for as high as Rs 1 lakh. There are no arrangements for the poor, and a stampede-like situation arose in Kumbh Mela," Banerjee said.

Her comments have sparked a major backlash, with religious leaders and political figures calling for a public apology.