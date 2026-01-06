With Folded Hands And Moist Eyes, Riteish Deshmukh Responds To BJP Leader’s Remark On His Father

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh reacted emotionally on Tuesday to remarks made by Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan about his late father, former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. In a video message shared on social media, the actor spoke with folded hands and teary eyes, emphasising that the legacy of leaders who lived and worked for the people remains permanently etched in public memory.

Riteish said that while words written down may fade or be removed, the impact created in people’s hearts cannot be erased. His statement came a day after Ravindra Chavan, while addressing party workers in Latur, claimed that the memory of Vilasrao Deshmukh would be wiped out from the city.

The BJP leader’s comments triggered strong reactions from the Congress, which accused the ruling party of attempting to diminish the legacy of a leader who played a crucial role in Maharashtra’s development. The Congress asserted that no one could erase Vilasrao Deshmukh’s contribution to Latur, stating that several attempts in the past had failed due to the people’s deep respect for him.

In a statement issued in Mumbai, the party said Vilasrao Deshmukh gave national recognition to Latur and devoted his life to the region’s progress. It criticised BJP leaders for making what it called irresponsible and disrespectful remarks, alleging they were driven by arrogance born out of power.

The Congress further said such leaders failed to understand the strong emotional bond Vilasrao Deshmukh shared with the people of Latur. It warned that any insult to the former Chief Minister would not be tolerated and that the people of the district would respond decisively.

Vilasrao Deshmukh, who served twice as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, continues to be remembered as one of the state’s most influential leaders, particularly for his enduring contributions to the development of his home region.