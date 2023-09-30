With Kerala CPI(M) in troubled times in Coop Bank scam, EP Jayarajan rubs salt into it

Thiruvananthapuram: While the Kerala unit of the CPI(M) is trying to save its face after the Cooperative bank scam surfaced in Thrissur, veteran party leader and Left Democratic Front convener E. P. Jayarajan on Saturday appears to have taken a position that has sent shockwaves to the CPI(M).

The scam at a few banks in Trissur that is in excess of over Rs 500 crores has , left thousands of depositors in tatters and their ire against the CPI(M) has mounted.

The Enforcement Directorate, probing the Trissur Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam case, has by now arrested three people, including a top ranking local leader from Trissur.

Though CPI(M) top brass is crying foul that the ED is out with a "political vengeance", Jayaraj took a different stand and said otherwise.

"It's common knowledge that the ED plays political games, but I do not have facts with me to say that on the ongoing ED probe in the Cooperative bank scam,” said Jayarajan in an interview to a Malayalam TV channel.

When pointed out that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) state secretary M. V. Govindan had come out against the ED and slammed their probe, Jayarajan said, “if so then you have to ask such people”.

Jayarajan further stated that this bank issue should have been resolved earlier itself. He said that the issue was not handled in a right way, which has put the Cooperative sector in a tight spot.

Houses of two top senior leaders, including senior legislator and former State Minister A. C.Moideen, have been raided.

Moideen appeared before the ED once and despite being served two notices to re-appear, he has ducked it.

Former legislator M. K. Kannan by now has appeared twice and on Friday while the ED says he was let off as he was saying his health is not good, Kannan said he had no such issues and was asked to go after the questioning got over.

Meanwhile the top party leaders, including Govindan, on Saturday are engaged in serious discussion at party headquarters to find a way out, as both the Congress and the BJP are criticising the CPI(M).