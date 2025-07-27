With PFI down, Pakistan-based Farhatullah Ghauri leads Al Ummah revival in south India

The ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) has created a vacuum, and multiple terror groups are trying to occupy that space. While the PFI has not been able to revive itself since most of its top leaders are behind bars, one old-time group, the Al Ummah, has been making inroads in the southern states.

The blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru was an eye-opener for the agencies, since it had the Al Ummah signature. Further investigations have found that the entire responsibility of reviving the Al Ummah has been handed over to Farhatullah Ghauri, an operative based out of Pakistan.

The Al Ummah is not an unknown outfit in south India. It was the same group that attempted to assassinate senior BJP leader L.K. Advani in Coimbatore in 1998. Founded by Syed Ahmed Basha in the early 1990s, the same outfit was responsible for the 1993 bombings outside the RSS office in Chennai, which claimed 11 lives. While carrying out terror attacks, the group, since its inception, has been actively urging the Indian Muslim youth to undertake terror attacks against pro-Hindu leaders and activists.

The agencies say that the revival attempts being made by these groups cannot be taken one bit lightly. Al Ummah has had leaders who have been popular with the local Muslim population. An example of this was the funeral of Basha.

There was a huge controversy around the funeral, with many questioning the need for a procession. In fact, there were also condolences that poured in from some political leaders, indicating the clout he enjoyed. Finally, the funeral took place on December 17, 2024, with 2,000 Tamil Nadu Police and Rapid Action Force personnel being deployed for security reasons.

The Al-Ummah at the time of its formation had said that it was being founded to avenge the Babri Masjid demolition. However, later on, it operated as small groups such as the Base Movement and took on the system. Members of the outfit were unhappy with the conviction of Basha and the manner in which the system handled the Abdul Nasar Madani case. When it operated as the Base Movement, it attempted to target the judiciary and police officers.

The Base Movement, however, failed to take off, and this set off the revival plans. The outfit decided that it would be called the Al Ummah itself, as the name resonates with many in south India.

On encrypted messaging channels, the Al Ummah, led by the Pakistan-based Ghauri, 59, circulated messages indicating that it was time to revive. The message was titled: "Let us pledge to rebuild the Babri Masjid".

Further, the cadres have also created a group called Sawt al Haq on the secure messaging platform, Signal. Created in December 2024, following the death of Basha, the messaging groups today have over 150 members, thus suggesting the rapid rate at which it has been growing.

The first message to be posted on the group read: "The Sawt ul Haq team is proud to bring the story and history of Al Ummah to you. This is a humble attempt by Ustad Farhatullah Ghori and the team of Sawt ul Haq to share the profound efforts, sacrifices, and valour of the Mujahideen of Al Ummah. We aim to educate and inspire by honouring the luminous path they forged and the legacy they left behind. Through this platform, we seek to offer an informative experience that highlights the significance of their journey and the values they fought for. By exploring their history, we can better appreciate the sacrifices made and the lessons learned, ensuring their enduring legacy continues to inspire generations to come. We hope this effort serves as a reflection and connection with the remarkable individuals who laid the foundation for the battle of Ghazwa e Hind."

In addition to messages, Ghauri has also posted several videos. He has posted a long video praising Basha and calling him a true warrior who never begged for mercy or concessions from the enemies. He also heaped praises on the Rameshwaram Cafe bomber.

For the Al Ummah, Ghauri is their best bet. He is radical, an extremist, and knows the southern states well as he originally hails from Hyderabad. His first stint was when he joined the Darsgah Jihad-o-Shahadat or the Centre for Jihad and Martyrdom. In 1995, he left for Saudi Arabia and from there he began raising funds to finance the terror activities of the Al Ummah. Apart from the Al Ummah, he has helped in other terror missions such as the Akshardham attack in 2002 and the 2005 suicide bombing at the Task Force office in Hyderabad.

These suggest clearly that Ghauri is a major threat, and hence the agencies are on his trail. The Intelligence agencies have warned the state police to keep a close watch on the gatherings, possibly by Al Ummah recruits. The agency also says that Jihadi groups are desperate for a strong terror group in the south, and in Al Ummah, they find their answer.