Woman abducted from rly. station at gunpoint, gangraped

PATNA: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped after being abducted by two men at gunpoint from a railway station in Patna's Fatuha locality, police said on Friday.

Both the accused have been arrested, said Awadesh Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Fatuha-1. "The woman, in her statement, told police that she was standing at Fatuha railway station to catch a train on Tuesday.

The accused forcibly took her away at gunpoint to a deserted place nearby and raped her. She did not know the duo," the officer said.

