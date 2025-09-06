Live
- Vinayaka immersion & Milad-un-Nabi celebrations held with fervor
- GST cut on cement to help realty: Credai
- One-stop property solutions on display at CREDAI Tirupati Expo
- Hyderabad’s plotting market slumps amid sales slowdown
- Teachers told to impart value-based edu
- REITs, InvITs AUM crosses Rs 9 L cr in 9yrs; may touch Rs 25 L cr by 2030: Industry bodies
- Milad-Un-Nabi celebrated with gaiety
- Cyberabad police issue traffic advisory for Ganesh immersion
- SCR to run special MMTS trains for Ganesh immersion
- Mexican food festival attracts gourmets at Novotel
Woman abducted from rly. station at gunpoint, gangraped
Highlights
PATNA: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped after being abducted by two men at gunpoint from a railway station in Patna's Fatuha locality, police...
PATNA: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped after being abducted by two men at gunpoint from a railway station in Patna's Fatuha locality, police said on Friday.
Both the accused have been arrested, said Awadesh Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Fatuha-1. "The woman, in her statement, told police that she was standing at Fatuha railway station to catch a train on Tuesday.
The accused forcibly took her away at gunpoint to a deserted place nearby and raped her. She did not know the duo," the officer said.
Next Story