Woman And Accomplice Arrested For ₹40 Lakh Extortion Attempt After Trapping Lawyer In Rajasthan

In a case of alleged honey-trapping and blackmail, Rajasthan Police have arrested a woman and her associate for attempting to extort ₹40 lakh from a lawyer in Barmer district, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused woman, identified as Priyanka, allegedly lured the lawyer and secretly recorded an obscene video of him. The video was later used to threaten the victim, with the accused warning that it would be made public and that he would be falsely implicated in a rape case if he failed to pay the demanded amount.

The lawyer, in his complaint, stated that Priyanka instructed him to hand over the money to her associate, Kamal Singh, a resident of Barmer. Out of fear, the victim claimed he had already paid ₹50,000 before approaching the police.

Following the complaint, authorities registered a case and initiated an investigation, which led to the arrest of both accused. Police said Priyanka is originally from West Bengal and was living in Delhi at the time of the incident. Investigators confirmed that the duo continued to pressure the lawyer for ₹40 lakh while repeatedly threatening him with false allegations.

An amount of ₹50,000 has been recovered from the accused. Police said further investigation is underway to determine the total amount demanded and whether similar attempts were made against others. Both accused have been remanded to custody as the probe continues.