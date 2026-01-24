Woman claims Rs 15L fraud by ‘Canadian businessman’

A woman here was allegedly cheated of over Rs 15 lakh by a man who posed as a “Canada-based businessman”, promising to marry her after befriending her on a matrimonial website, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the woman received a “request” on the website from a person identifying as Vishal Agarwal.

After she accepted the request, the two began communicating, during which the man allegedly told the woman that he was a businessman in Canada and planned to relocate to Delhi permanently by February, following which their marriage was finalised online, the SP added.

According to the FIR, Dwivedi said that after the marriage was fixed, the accused sought the woman’s address to send gifts, including a ring, a gold necklace and a mobile phone.

After providing her details, the woman received a call on December 11 last year from a person who demanded Rs 26,000 as delivery charges for her parcel, he added.

“Using different pretexts such as delivery charges for gold items and certification fees, the accused cheated the woman of over Rs 15 lakh,” the SP said.

Following this, the woman lost contact with him, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused for cheating under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under the Information Technology Act at the cyber police station, and further investigation is underway, the police said.