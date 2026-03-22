Woman devotee killed as ropeway in Chhattisgarh temple snaps midway

A woman devotee was killed in a tragic accident at the Khallari Mata Temple in Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh and 16 other devotees were injured after a ropeway trolley suddenly snapped and crashed to the ground.

The mishap occurred due to a cable failure as worshippers were returning from offering prayers.

The violent impact of the trolley against the hillside rock caused severe injuries, with four critically injured individuals referred to Raipur for specialised treatment, while others were admitted to the Bagbahara Community Health Centre.

Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of panic and chaos as the trolley lost control mid-journey, plunging into the rocky slope below.

The temple premises were filled with cries and confusion as devotees rushed to help the injured.

The police have not yet identified the woman. Police personnel and locals quickly launched rescue operations, transporting victims to hospitals with the assistance of private vehicles.

The suddenness of the accident left the large crowd of worshippers in shock, turning a day of devotion into one of grief and fear.

Sources said those who received injuries included children and elderly people.

Police personnel and locals quickly launched rescue operations, transporting victims to hospitals with the assistance of private vehicles.

The accident left the large crowd of worshippers in shock, turning a day of devotion into one of grief and fear.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as “extremely tragic and distressing”.

He extended condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength to help them endure the loss.

In his message on social media, CM Sai wrote that he was “deeply saddened by the report of a devotee lost life in this accident” and prayed for the departed soul to find peace at the divine feet of the Goddess.

He also wished for the speedy recovery of all injured devotees.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the victims and announced that a comprehensive inquiry would be conducted.

He assured that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the cable failure.

Emphasising accountability, CM Sai reiterated that safety lapses in such public facilities cannot be tolerated.