Woman died as lorry hits bike in Chennai

Chennai: In a tragic incident, a woman died in front of her husband in a road accident when a lorry collided with their bike in Chennai.

Going into details, Yuvraj (28) and his wife Jaya (24), residents of Minjur, Rama Reddy Palayam were going to the relative's house on the bike on Tuesday evening.

While they reached GNT road in Tiruvottiyur, a speeding lorry collided their bike from behind. With the impact of the collision, Yuvraj lost the balance and both fell down, where Jaya came under the wheels of the lorry.

As Yuvraj wearing the helmet, he sustained minor injuries. Immediately, Jaya was rushed to the Stanley medical hospital, where doctors declared brought dead. On receiving the information, Madhavaram police have registered a case and investigating further.