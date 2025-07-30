Woman dies after giving birth to girl, kin suspect in-laws murdered her

Bijnor: A woman who had given birth to a girl just 15 days ago died under suspicious circumstances, with her family alleging she was murdered and cremated without their knowledge, police said on Tuesday.

Circle Officer (Dhampur) Abhay Kumar Pandey said that the 25-year-old woman’s family lodged a complaint at Dhampur police station on Monday, accusing her daughter’s husband of murder.

According to the complaint, Ruby Chauhan had been married to Mukul, a resident of Gajraula village, about a year and a half ago.

The complainant alleged that Mukul, who was often drunk, used to physically abuse Ruby. On Monday, he allegedly strangled her to death and performed her last rites at the Ramganga ghat without informing her parents. Ruby had been facing increased harassment from her in-laws since giving birth to a daughter 15 days ago, the complaint said.

In another incident, a court in Meerut on Monday sentenced four, including the wife of the deceased, to life imprisonment in connection with a man’s murder.

Additional District Judge (Fast Track Court) Meerut held Rajni, Gaurav Sharma, Veenu Kumhar and Vipin Tyagi guilty of Devendra Kumar’s murder in 2013 and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

According to government lawyer Sachin Mohan, in 2013, Ramvati Devi lodged a complaint at the Brahmapuri police station that her son Devendra Kumar, who was working in the soil testing laboratory on Delhi Road, did not return home after duty on February 23.