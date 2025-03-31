Woman doctor’s body found in Gwalior hostel, family raises questions

Bhopal: Dr Rekha Raghuvanshi, a doctor pursuing her DM (Doctorate of Medicine) in Neurology at Gajra Raja Medical College (GRMC) in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on March 22.

Her body was reportedly found “hanging” in her room in the Yamuna Girls Hostel.

The body was handed over to the shocked family, and her last rites were performed. But now, questions are being raised by the family, who are finding it difficult to believe that their daughter committed suicide. Also, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain shrouded in mystery, leaving many unanswered questions.

Her family has vehemently denied the possibility of suicide, pointing out inconsistencies in the reports. They reportedly told police and asserted that Rekha's body had already been brought down before the arrival of the police officers, and no photographic evidence exists to confirm that she was found hanging. This, coupled with the fact that the alleged suicide involved a three-foot-high grill, has fuelled suspicions of foul play.

According to Kampoo police station in-charge Rudra Pathak, a detailed investigation is underway, with the post-mortem report expected to provide clarity.

The official also told IANS that her body was already brought down when the police team reached the spot. However, questions linger as insiders suggest that only a male individual could have brought down the body, raising concerns about how such a person could gain access to the girls' hostel. To which the investigation officer said that all angles would be thoroughly examined.

Further, whosoever saw her hanging should have informed the police first before bringing down her body. Had she been called by someone persistently? As insiders say, a fellow doctor’s call remained unanswered, and the doctor sounded an alert.

The medical institute’s Dean, Dr R.K.S. Dhakad, told IANS that upon receiving the information that she was not answering phone calls and was found “hanging”, he rushed to the scene accompanied by the hostel warden and other staff at around 12.00-12.15 in the night and called the superintendent of police immediately. The police arrived immediately, the dean said.

He revealed that Rekha had never reported any grievances and described her as a brilliant and dedicated professional.

The ace medical institution in Gwalior has a “Student Grievance Cell” in place to address stress-related or any other concerns across all academic levels. Insiders also said that she had even gladly participated in a programme organised during the Saturday afternoon. She was reportedly “cheerful’’ till then.

Rekha's tragic death has prompted the formation of a college-level panel, headed by Dr Dhakad and other senior doctors as members, to look into some circumstances, ensuring that any findings of suspicion are presented to legal authorities.

Rekha, a 31-year-old from Madhna Khiriya village in Ashok Nagar, had joined GRMC in January 2024 and resided in room 218 of the hostel.