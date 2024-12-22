Woman flyer says Air India left passengers in the lurch in Milan

A woman passenger, who paid Rs 50,000 for a business class Air India ticket from Milan to Delhi, was left stranded in the Italian city overnight due to an 18-hour delay in the flight and ended up missing an important ceremony that was part of her sister's wedding.

Shivani Bazaz, the hapless passenger took to X to share her experience which has left her "shocked and deeply disappointed with Air India".

She said that after the harrowing experience in Milan, her ordeal did not end as she had to run from pillar to post to get back her luggage that was checked into the Air India flight, and she still has not got a refund.

“What happened on Nov 5 while travelling from Milan to Delhi was nothing short of a nightmare, and I believe it’s important to put it out there. It is important because if someone like me who has access to people inside Air India has to go through this, I can’t even imagine what regular passengers have to deal with on a daily basis," Bazaz wrote on X.

"I was scheduled to fly from Milan to Delhi on Air India paid Rs 50,000 for a business class upgrade because my sister’s wedding began the next day (Nov 6), and I couldn’t afford any delays. I even chose Air India over Lufthansa for the direct connection. To my absolute shock, the flight scheduled to depart at 8 PM was delayed by 18 hours," she said.

Bazaz further stated that she was stranded at the airport overnight with no lounge access, no proper communication, and no accommodation or food provided.

"It was a cold night and there were children and old people suffering in a deserted airport. This is a clear violation of passenger rights," she contended.

"The rescheduled flight was set to depart at 1:30 PM the next day. But by then, I had no choice but to book a new flight with Lufthansa, missing my sister’s mehendi—a moment I will never get back," she lamented.

"Then started the fight to get my luggage that was already checked into the Air India flight. I have cried every 15 minutes that night and the following morning."

"The only reassuring person during this ordeal was Air India’s manager in Milan, Preeti Singh, who promised my luggage would be sent and assured me of a refund for the Rs 50,000 I paid for the upgrade. But, It has been over a month, and despite countless follow-ups, I am yet to receive the refund. The delay in addressing this has shattered my trust in Air India, an airline I chose in good faith over other options," Bazaz said.

"What’s most upsetting is the lack of accountability and empathy shown by Air India. No passenger should have to go through this, especially during such an important time in their life. I’m sharing this because I hope Air India will take this seriously, expedite my refund and improve their processes so others don’t face such harrowing experiences," she added.

Meanwhile, the Air India management responded to her string of posts on X, assuring her that her problem would be dealt with on high priority.

"Dear Ms. Bazaz, we truly apologize for the inconvenience you've experienced. Kindly share your booking details via DM. We will get this reviewed on priority," Air India posted on X.