Woman IB official's body found near railway tracks in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The body of a woman Intelligence Bureau official, posted at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport's immigration department, was found near the railway tracks in the Kerala capital on Monday morning, police said.

The IB official, identified as Megha, 24, had left for home after finishing her work early on Monday, as per officials.

However, she did not reach home and her body was later found near the railway tracks at a location near the airport.

Hailing from the state's Pathanamthitta district, she had joined as an IB officer a year back.

While the police has registered a case of unnatural death and a probe has commenced to ascertain the facts, reports have now come that she was suffering from depression.

The body has been moved to the state-run Medical College hospital for the post-mortem examination, after which the body will be handed to her parents.

Further details, including the reason, were awaited.