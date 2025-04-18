Woman In Madhya Pradesh Kills Husband And Showed Body To Lover

Police in Burhanpur district have arrested four individuals in connection with a meticulously planned murder after the body of a man identified as Rahul was discovered in bushes near the Indore-Ichhapur Highway on April 13. According to investigators, Rahul's wife conspired with her lover and two accomplices to kill him, then callously video-called to display his bloodied body.

Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar Patidar detailed how suspicion fell on Rahul's wife when she disappeared following the discovery of her husband's severely injured body. Police soon apprehended her lover, Yuvraj, who confessed to the conspiracy and revealed that Rahul's wife had video-called him between 8:00 and 8:30 pm on April 12 to confirm the killing had been executed.

The investigation revealed a calculated murder plot that began when the wife lured Rahul out under the pretext of shopping in Burhanpur on April 12. After dinner, while returning home, she deliberately dropped her sandal near a speed breaker and asked Rahul to stop their motorcycle. At this predetermined location, two accomplices—Lalit and a minor—who had been following the couple, dragged Rahul into nearby bushes.

The attack began with Rahul's wife striking him on the head with an empty beer bottle, rendering him unconscious. The accomplices then pushed him into a ditch where the minor repeatedly stabbed him with a sharp weapon while Lalit inflicted additional stab wounds, ensuring Rahul's death at the scene.

Following the murder, the three perpetrators fled to Raver railway station, took a train to Itarsi, and then traveled toward Ujjain by bus. Police later apprehended the wife, Lalit, and the minor in Sanwer, Indore, based on intelligence received during the investigation.

All four individuals involved in the conspiracy—Rahul's wife, Yuvraj, Lalit, and the minor—have been taken into custody as the investigation continues.