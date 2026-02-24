Woman killed, 10 injured as mini bus overturns near TN's Avadi

Chennai: A 20-year-old woman was killed and at least ten others were injured when a mini-bus carrying pilgrims overturned after crashing into the central median near Avadi, here, in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police sources, more than 25 residents of Kandamangalam village in Villupuram district had set out on a pilgrimage to the Siruvapuri Murugan Temple.

The vehicle, driven by Mohan (39), was proceeding along the Chennai–Tiruvallur High Road when the accident occurred near Vellanur, on the outskirts of Avadi.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver may have dozed off at the wheel.

The bus reportedly veered off course, rammed into a small bridge structure on the road's central median, and then toppled into a roadside ditch.

The impact left passengers trapped inside the mangled vehicle.

Revakka (20), one of the passengers, sustained grievous injuries and died at the scene. More than ten others suffered varying degrees of injuries, including fractures and head trauma. Emergency services were alerted immediately, and multiple 108 ambulances rushed the injured to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for treatment.

Personnel from the Avadi police station, along with the Traffic Investigation Wing, reached the accident site and coordinated rescue operations with the help of local residents.

A case has been registered, and further inquiries are under way to determine the exact cause of the incident.

The incident adds to a worrying series of road accidents reported across Tamil Nadu in recent weeks.

In separate incidents earlier this month, multiple fatalities were reported in highway collisions in districts including Madurai and Salem, raising renewed concerns about road safety, driver fatigue, and night-time travel risks.

Data from the State Transport Department indicates that overspeeding and driver exhaustion continue to be among the leading causes of crashes, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours.

Authorities have repeatedly urged drivers, especially those operating long-distance and pilgrimage vehicles, to ensure adequate rest before undertaking overnight journeys.

Police officials said awareness campaigns and stricter enforcement measures are being intensified to curb such preventable tragedies.



