Woman killed over Rs 20 lakh dowry

Police have registered a case against a man and four of his family members for allegedly murdering his 32-year-old and hanging her body to make it appear as a suicide in the Bairia area here, an officer said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sonam Singh, 32. According to police, the case was registered on Thursday at Bairia Police Station on the complaint of Manju Devi, a resident of Maharajpur village in the Sahatwar area, who is the mother of the victim. In her complaint, Manju Devi alleged that her daughter was married to Markandey Singh of Sonbarsa village on December 11, 2023.