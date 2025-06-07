Woman Maoist operative on the run for 15 years arrested in Bihar

Patna: In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing anti-LWE operations, the Jamui Police in Bihar on Saturday arrested Sarita Soren a.k.a. Sita Soren, a female Maoist operative who had been absconding for the last 15 years.

The arrest took place near Karma village, an official said.

The development marks the second major success within three days for the district police as the force on Thursday nabbed another long-absconding Maoist operative involved in serious cases from as far back as 2005.

Jamui Superintendent of Police Madan Kumar Anand confirmed the arrest and said that Sarita Soren had been on the police radar for years but consistently evaded capture.

Acting on an Intelligence input, a joint team comprising Jamui Police, STF personnel, and officers from the technical cell launched a swift operation and surrounded her maternal home in Karma, successfully apprehending her.

"Sarita Soren was involved in the 2010 Maoist attack in Chakai which claimed two lives. She also served as a key member of the female Maoist squad," SP Anand stated.

Several cases, including charges under the Arms Act and murder, are registered against her.

Her prolonged evasion and strategic role within the Maoist ranks made her one of the most wanted operatives in the region.

The police consider her arrest a major blow to Maoist activities in the Jhajha-Chakai belt.

Earlier on Thursday, Jamui Police arrested Naresh Ravidas a.k.a. Patal Ravidas, a notorious Maoist operative and former area commander, from Teliyadih village under the Jhajha police station area.

On January 5, 2005, he was allegedly involved in the ambush and killed then Munger SP K.C. Surendra Babu and five other police personnel in the Bhimbandh forest area. The deadly attack near Peshra village sent shockwaves across Bihar and exposed critical gaps in the state's security preparedness at that time.

In 2008, he was also accused of being involved in a Maoist attack at Belhar village that claimed five lives of innocent civilians in Banka district.

The back-to-back arrests reflect increased pressure on Naxalite groups in Bihar and reinforce the state police's commitment to dismantling remaining insurgent networks.



