Woman Maoist surrenders in Rourkela

Rourkela: A woman Maoist surrendered before Odisha Police on Monday, a day ahead of the March 31 deadline to make India “Naxal-free”, officials said. The 19-year-old, identified as Mongdi Honhaga, is a native of Marangponga village within Chhotanagara police station limits in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district.

She initially worked as a logistics supplier for Maoists operating in the Saranda forests along the Odisha-Jharkhand border before being recruited into the outlawed outfit by a leader identified as Anmol, who was recently killed, police said.

DIG, Western Range, Brijesh Rai, said Honhaga was involved in the Banko stone quarry loot case, in which Maoists looted about five tonnes of explosives. “We got information about her intention to surrender and contacted her. She was disillusioned with Maoist ideology and disturbed by corruption and physical and mental harassment within the outfit,” he said.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said so far her involvement has been established in four cases, including a railway track blast at Renjda and an IED blast targeting CRPF personnel at Banko. “She is a category ‘B’ Maoist and is entitled to financial assistance of up to Rs 2.65 lakh. Benefits related to marriage, skill development and health will also be provided under the Odisha government’s rehabilitation scheme,” Wadhwani said.

According to Odisha DGP Y B Khurania, as many as 77 Maoists have surrendered before police since 2025, while 23 others from the State laid down their arms before Chhattisgarh Police.