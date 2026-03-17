Woman, minor son found murdered at UP home

The blood-soaked bodies of a woman and her minor son were found at their home in a village here on Monday, triggering panic among locals, police said. Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhukar said the bodies, lying in a pool of blood, were discovered by villagers around 10 am.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information, and launched an investigation.

The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Shivpatti Maurya and her 12-year-old son Ayan. Police said both sustained severe head injuries inflicted with a sharp weapon, indicating they were murdered during the night. According to police, Shivpatti’s husband Dinesh works outside the village and was not present at the time of the incident.

The bodies were first noticed by a mason who alerted local residents, who then informed the police. A police team reached the spot, took the bodies into custody and collected evidence from the house.

Senior officers also inspected the crime scene and spoke to family members and villagers.

“All possible angles are being examined and evidence is being collected.

Police teams have been formed to crack the case at the earliest,” the SP said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem as police continue their investigation into the double murder, officials said.