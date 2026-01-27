Live New
Woman officer leads all-male CRPF contingent
Created On:
27 Jan 2026 9:30 AM IST
By
The Hans India
CRPF woman officer
Simran Bala history made
Republic Day parade Kartavya Path
All-male contingent command
Jammu and Kashmir representation
Andhra Pradesh
25 Jan 2026 8:25 PM IST
Four Arrested In Kurnool For Allegedly Injecting HIV-Infected Blood Into Doctor After Staged Accident
National
25 Jan 2026 3:06 PM IST
MP: Elderly man tied, dragged for resisting robbery; one arrested after video goes viral
Goof up in SIT notice to J Santosh Kumar
Telangana
27 Jan 2026 9:37 AM IST
SIT serves notice on ex-MP Santosh Rao in phone-tapping case
National
27 Jan 2026 9:34 AM IST
Modi: EU leaders at R-Day signal stronger India–EU ties
National
27 Jan 2026 9:33 AM IST
Govt working towards improving living standards of slums: CM
National
27 Jan 2026 9:32 AM IST
India showcases military might on Kartavya Path
Andhra Pradesh
27 Jan 2026 9:30 AM IST
Minister assures time-bound delivery of public services
Andhra Pradesh
27 Jan 2026 9:30 AM IST
Collector highlights innovative P4 model
