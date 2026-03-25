Woman puts wedding funds into setting up 1st female-only gym

Shahjahanpur: In a small Uttar Pradesh town, where marriage often takes precedence over careers for women, 30-year-old Mansi Mishra has chosen self-reliance over matrimony, using the funds set aside for her wedding to kick-start her entrepreneurial ambitions -- a gym by a woman, exclusively for women. Challenging traditional expectations, Mishra put her wedding funds to establish a women-only gym, a first-of-its-kind in her hometown, emerging as a symbol of empowerment and independence in Shahjahanpur.

Initially, she bore the brunt of social perceptions and financial risks as she toiled to establish herself in the male-dominated fitness industry. However, she persevered and is now a successful trainer running her own fitness centre.

Highlighting the need for safer spaces for women, she said many hesitate to join gyms due to the presence of male trainers and concerns over inappropriate behaviour. Her gym employs only female trainers to encourage more women to focus on their health without hesitation. Mishra, the youngest among four siblings and a postgraduate and BEd degree holder, said she decided against marriage two years ago when her parents began looking for a suitable match. Instead, she requested them to give her the funds set aside for her wedding so she could build her own future.

Speaking to PTI, Mishra said her parents supported her decision and provided around Rs 10 lakh, which she used to set up a modern fitness centre exclusively for women. “At a crucial stage in my life, I chose to prioritise my dreams. Instead of spending on a wedding, I wanted to become self-dependent,” she said. Her father, Arendra Kumar Mishra, said he was happy with his daughter’s decision.