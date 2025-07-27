Woman Sexually Assaulted After Accepting Late-Night Ride In Lonavla, Suspect Arrested

A 23-year-old woman became the victim of sexual assault after accepting a ride from strangers during the late hours of Friday night on Tungarli Road in Lonavla. Pune rural police have arrested one individual in connection with the crime and continue their investigation to apprehend additional suspects.

The arrested individual has been identified as Sanil Gaikwad, a 35-year-old local resident who operates a cafe in the Lonavla area. Law enforcement officials took him into custody on Saturday and are actively pursuing leads to locate other individuals who may have been involved in the assault.

According to police reports, the victim had initially been spending time with a friend earlier in the evening. However, following a disagreement between them, she made the decision to return home independently. While searching for transportation along Tungarli Road, she encountered a vehicle containing three men and accepted their offer for a ride.

The woman has alleged that once she entered the car, one of the occupants committed sexual assault against her. Police investigators noted that while the survivor retained limited memory of the specific events that transpired, they were able to identify and locate the accused through sophisticated technical analysis and examination of closed-circuit television footage collected from the surrounding area.

Both the accused individual and the victim are residents of nearby localities within the Lonavla region. A formal case has been filed under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and authorities have established a specialized investigative team dedicated to tracking down the remaining suspects who were present in the vehicle.

Following the assault, the woman was discovered in a severely distressed condition near Datt Society in the Nangargaon area. Local residents who encountered her immediately recognized her vulnerable state and provided temporary shelter at a nearby temple while promptly alerting police authorities about the situation.

Upon receiving the report, police officers quickly responded to the location and ensured the victim received immediate medical attention. She was transported for a comprehensive medical examination, and investigators recorded her official statement regarding the incident. The survivor has been provided with appropriate medical care and professional counseling services to support her recovery process.

In compliance with established legal protocols and privacy protection measures, authorities are maintaining the confidentiality of the victim's identity throughout the investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings. The case highlights ongoing concerns about women's safety during nighttime hours and the risks associated with accepting transportation from unknown individuals.

The investigation remains active as police continue their efforts to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects who were present in the vehicle during the assault. Authorities are utilizing various investigative techniques, including technical analysis and surveillance footage review, to ensure all individuals involved in this serious crime are brought to justice.