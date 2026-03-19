Woman Storms BJP event, Slaps Leader Over ₹4.5 Lakh Dispute In UP

Bharatiya Janata Party office in Maharajganj turned chaotic when a woman barged in and physically confronted a party functionary over an alleged financial dispute.

The programme, organised to honour councillors and party members, was disrupted shortly after it began when the woman entered the venue and accused the leader of cheating her of ₹4.5 lakh. According to her, the money was handed over for LIC-related deposits but was never actually invested.

Eyewitnesses reported that she slapped the leader and tried to pull him by his collar, sparking panic and confusion among those present. The situation quickly escalated, with arguments, scuffles, and even reports of slippers being used during the altercation.

The woman, accompanied by her son, demanded immediate repayment, while party workers attempted to calm both sides. Police were eventually called to the scene and managed to restore order, escorting those involved out of the premises.

The event resumed after about an hour. Party representatives later said the clash stemmed from a personal financial dispute and efforts would be made to resolve the issue.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, capturing the dramatic confrontation inside the party office.